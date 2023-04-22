What's new

Opinion: Taiwan should become an independent country recognized by mainland China

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
26,937
-76
13,552
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Taiwan island is historically not part of China. In Ming dynasty, Chinese did not inhabit Taiwan island. The place was inhabited by aboriginals. It wasn't until Manchus conquered China that Ming remnants took Taiwan island from Dutch and escaped there. IMO, Taiwan could become another Han country. But, before that happen, Taiwan must give Kinmen to mainland China because these islands are closer to mainland China than to Taiwan island.

en.wikipedia.org

Ming dynasty - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

Kinmen - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org




@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech
 
casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
3,180
-1
2,215
Country
China
Location
United States
it's the opinion of 1.4 billion Chinese that Taiwan must return to China's rule. If it takes war with Taiwan and the US, so be it.
 
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,708
-21
9,164
Country
China
Location
Canada
casual said:
it's the opinion of 1.4 billion Chinese that Taiwan must return to China's rule. If it takes war with Taiwan and the US, so be it.
Click to expand...
Actually I'm fine with "Taiwanese" having their own country by carving out a piece of land in US. If they want to take a Chinese province, they can eat shit.
 
Rusty2

Rusty2

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2021
457
0
674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ThunderCat said:
In that case every country should give independence to separatists in each region.
Click to expand...
How do you separate from something you were never a part of?
It's like saying Azad Kashmir wants to separate from India.

casual said:
it's the opinion of 1.4 billion Chinese that Taiwan must return to China's rule. If it takes war with Taiwan and the US, so be it.
Click to expand...
lol
Any ways, your glorious leader has seen the affect Russian invasion of Ukraine has had on Russia. Pooh won't be seriously beating war drums for a while.
 
casual

casual

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
3,180
-1
2,215
Country
China
Location
United States
People should not think China will give up on Taiwan. It is unrealistic. The Chinese people would overthrow the CCP if it dared to allow Taiwan to become independent. Instead, it's more productive to figure out how to negotiate for more autonomy in exchange for peaceful transition to Chinese rule.

Rusty2 said:
How do you separate from something you were never a part of?
It's like saying Azad Kashmir wants to separate from India.


lol
Any ways, your glorious leader has seen the affect Russian invasion of Ukraine has had on Russia. Pooh won't be seriously beating war drums for a while.
Click to expand...
It's not up to Xi or the CCP, they would be overthrown if they dared to allow Taiwan become independant.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China bans American foreign minister from entering China because America banned chip sales to China and supports Taiwan which is at war with China
Replies
4
Views
264
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Poll
POLL: Should China join CSTO to protect Chinese civilians from amphibious invasion by Taiwan?
Replies
0
Views
59
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Hungary president disagrees with NATO boss
Replies
0
Views
46
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Honduras says there is ‘only one China’ as it officially cuts ties with Taiwan
Replies
2
Views
333
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China developing next generation MBT to rival T-14, Panther, Abrams X and phase out Type 99A
Replies
0
Views
197
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom