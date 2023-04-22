Opinion: Taiwan should become an independent country recognized by mainland China

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Taiwan island is historically not part of China. In Ming dynasty, Chinese did not inhabit Taiwan island. The place was inhabited by aboriginals. It wasn't until Manchus conquered China that Ming remnants took Taiwan island from Dutch and escaped there. IMO, Taiwan could become another Han country. But, before that happen, Taiwan must give Kinmen to mainland China because these islands are closer to mainland China than to Taiwan island.
