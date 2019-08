Saffron myth and end of history

The optics of post 370 scenarios lead to important conclusions.

Pakistani establishment has to introspect.

Economically and logistically, the greed of Pakistani leadership leaves no options. Pakistan has willingly downgraded its only lifeline through CPEC; a Sino-Pak initiative made controversial.

To go to IMF or not was the million dollar question? By doing so Pakistan has deprived itself of any leverage and immediate economic resurgence. Creating and facilitating God sent opportunities for home led growth are still no priority. Within South Asia, Pakistan ranks lowest in agriculture output per capita.





This leaves Pakistan with a lopsided aggregate of national power. This means an economic failure, corruption to the core and heavy dependence on foreign loans. In contrast are strong armed forces with a nuclear fist. Should Pakistan remain timid before Indian provocations? No, never!