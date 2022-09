Opinion: Russians can conquer Ukrainians the way Manchus conquered Hans

In 1644 after hundreds of years of war, the nomadic Manchus from the north conquered China despite having a population of 10% of Han. Russians, like Manchus, are nomads from the north, speaking an Uralic language (Moskva is an Uralic word). Ukrainians, like Hans, are from the south and speak a European language. Moscow latitude 55 North. Kiev latitude 50 North. So, Russians to Ukrainians is analogous to Manchus to Hans.50 espisodes TV series about Manchu conquest of Hanfirst episode 1final episode 50