Opinion: Russia will outlast Ukraine in Donbas revolution war

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Because Russia has 4 times the population of Ukraine, 147 million compared to 37 million, not counting rebels, Russia can afford to lose 10 million men but Ukraine cannot afford to lose 10 million men. So unless tens of millions of American and British men get their lazy fat arses off their couches and go to Donbas to fight for Anglo Saxon hegemony then Russia will eventually outlast Ukraine and therefore retake Donbas which is called the heart of Russia.

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

May 27, 2018
An illogical piece of logic by yourself...
 

