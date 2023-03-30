Opinion: Russia should give South Kurils back to Japan

In 1855, the Shimoda treaty divided the Kuril islands into roughly 2 halves, with the northern half down to Urup being Russian land and the southern half up to Iturup being Japanese land. Therefore South Kurils is originally Japanese land. After WW2, the 1951 San Francisco treaty abolished the Japanese empire, and Japan had to give back all lands taken from others, such as Taiwan, Korea, South Sakhalin, North Kurils. If I were Putin, I return South Kurils to Japan and move the 16,000 people there to repopulate the war torn Donba region and sign treaty of peace and friendship with Japan.