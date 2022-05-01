What's new

Opinion: Russia should buy Wing Loong 2 armed drones from China

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Current Russian armed drones such as Forpost-R have a about 200 to 300 km control range limit from the control truck. Which means it is not possible to bomb Kiev from Kherson which is about almost 450 km away. With Wing Loong 2 which has SATCOM they can bomb a city more than 1,000 km away and therefore they can take off from Kherson and bomb Kiev. Wing Loong 2 was used by UAE in Libya to stop Tripoli from taking Sirte.






