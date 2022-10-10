Opinion: Russia is more democratic than Ukraine

What happened in Ukraine is an old tactic, to save resources and to control the recent "taken over" country easier.



While at the same time, propaganda is broadcasted 24/7 to brainwash the entire population to justify the legality of the puppet government.



If people can elect their own governor, the puppet president will be less impactful.



And perhaps the "taken over", fear will be reversed soon enough, as old loyalists to the old regime still have some power in society.