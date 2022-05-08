What's new

Opinion: Russia has more than 4 times the population of Ukraine. USSR will be revived.

Russia is willing to sacrifice 35 million people which equals the entire population of Ukraine to take back Ukraine and revive the USSR whose breakup Putin declared a tragedy. Every Ukrainian soldier lost in battle is a soldier Ukraine cannot replace. Every Russian soldier lost in battle, Russia has more than enough people to replace to continue battle.

