Opinion: Providing firepower to Palestinian Resistance.

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,089
83
56,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's time Pakistani establishment and government grows balls and show guts and demand Egypt and Jordan to give us route to supply Palestinians with weapons with which they can unleash hell on Israel. It's very clear that Israel will use every chance to attack us through use of our neighbor India. It's time to return the favor and it's time to defend Qibla e Awwal.

Pakistan needs to equip the resistance with cruise missiles and other weapons and also help them improve their rockets and their speeds. Plus provide them with latest Anti Tank and other weapons. We have to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW have some shame. I wonder with which face we are going to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,872
10
4,131
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
It's time Pakistani establishment and government grows balls and show guts and demand Egypt and Jordan to give us route to supply Palestinians with weapons with which they can unleash hell on Israel. It's very clear that Israel will use every chance to attack us through use of our neighbor India. It's time to return the favor and it's time to defend Qibla e Awwal.

Pakistan needs to equip the resistance with cruise missiles and other weapons and also help them improve their rockets and their speeds. Plus provide them with latest Anti Tank and other weapons. We have to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW have some shame. I wonder with which face we are going to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW
Click to expand...
We are not preparing for Kashmir cause and you think we will go to Palestine?

If the govt was soo pro-active, we would see NCC courses or similar to train us for future conflict which I believe is not too far.

Without any training, we can't even volunteer optimally when the time comes if not already here.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,572
7
9,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I dont understand what you want to achieve here. With amount of firepower they have in Israel they can burn Gaza strip and west bank 100 times over in just a week. Palestine was lost long time ago whilst Muslim leaders were sleeping. Even if entire Arab world grew balls somehow over night they will still loose to Israel. Instead of telling Pakistan you should ask Arabs to grow a pair. If richest Muslims on Planets dont want a war with Israel then what do you expect Pakistan to do here? We are on brink of bankruptcy with empty coffers. Wars need money as fuel and Even Prophet Mohammad PBUH fixed his financial issues of state before he launched wars against his enemies before that all wars were defensive in nature. We have built an excellent defensive force which is all we can do right now DEFEND.

Problem here is that our molvis have turned our brains mush with nonsense. They teach us Islam as if it happend in stories and not reality. If they had told truth about all muslim campaigns then we wouldnt be asking such stupid questions on public forums.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,089
83
56,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
I dont understand what you want to achieve here. With amount of firepower they have in Israel they can burn Gaza strip and west bank 100 times over in just a week. Palestine was lost long time ago whilst Muslim leaders were sleeping. Even if entire Arab world grew balls somehow over night they will still loose to Israel. Instead of telling Pakistan you should ask Arabs to grow a pair. If richest Muslims on Planets dont want a war with Israel then what do you expect Pakistan to do here? We are on brink of bankruptcy with empty coffers. Wars need money as fuel and Even Prophet Mohammad PBUH fixed his financial issues of state before he launched wars against his enemies before that all wars were defensive in nature. We have built an excellent defensive force which is all we can do right now DEFEND.

Problem here is that our molvis have turned our brains mush with nonsense. They teach us Islam as if it happend in stories and not reality. If they had told truth about all muslim campaigns then we wouldnt be asking such stupid questions on public forums.
Click to expand...
I would live to see you giving these pathetic excuses in front of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW. I really dare you to make these pathetic excuses in front of RASOOL SAW when Palestinians grab you by your collar. And you really need to study Islam. War is on you. It's on since Palestine and Kashmir got in enemies control. So please bother to learn Islam first.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,633
9
16,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Some very interesting comments are made

But when was the last time we were with FULL POCKETS ??? Yet we did many things

Palestinians - if any chance given - SHOULD BE HELPED

No excuse

Involve others as well

It is height of cowardice to leave innocents at hands of MURDERERS
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,572
7
9,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Zarvan said:
I would live to see you giving these pathetic excuses in front of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW. I really dare you to make these pathetic excuses in front of RASOOL SAW when Palestinians grab you by your collar. And you really need to study Islam. War is on you. It's on since Palestine and Kashmir got in enemies control. So please bother to learn Islam first.
Click to expand...
I am more worried about Kashmiris grabbing my collar not Palestinians. Our country cant even get Kahmir back and you want us to travel to other side of globe to wage war against Israel. Grow up. That is why i said Molvis have turned our brains into mush. We live in world of fantasies not reality. Muslims in their prime had money to finance their wars not stories. If you run into a soldier nowadays with just you faith he will put 20 bullets up your arse before you can even reach him. Allah also gave us brains so please use it for once.
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,488
-3
23,581
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
It's time Pakistani establishment and government grows balls and show guts and demand Egypt and Jordan to give us route to supply Palestinians with weapons with which they can unleash hell on Israel. It's very clear that Israel will use every chance to attack us through use of our neighbor India. It's time to return the favor and it's time to defend Qibla e Awwal.

Pakistan needs to equip the resistance with cruise missiles and other weapons and also help them improve their rockets and their speeds. Plus provide them with latest Anti Tank and other weapons. We have to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW have some shame. I wonder with which face we are going to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW
Click to expand...




Pakistanis should help the Palestinians when they worship and venerate modi........ :disagree::

1608549966149.png

PaklovesTurkiye said:
Some very interesting comments are made

But when was the last time we were with FULL POCKETS ??? Yet we did many things

Palestinians - if any chance given - SHOULD BE HELPED

No excuse

Involve others as well

It is height of cowardice to leave innocents at hands of MURDERERS
Click to expand...



Screw the Palestinians. This is what happens when you worship and support india and modi:

1608549966149.png
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,572
7
9,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Pakistanis should help the Palestinians when they worship and venerate modi........ :disagree::

View attachment 742804
Click to expand...
https://www.dawn.com/news/1379781

Lets not forget they recalled ttheir ambassador bcz he supported our stance on Kashmir. Leaving all these snubs aside lets assume we want a war with Israel how the fcuk will we do it? All countries with land routes dont want a war with Israel over Palestine. They already got their arses handed to them by Israel when they were much weaker. Now Israel is a nuclear power with a conventional force that is better than all Muslim countries combined. Considering our relations with India and Afghanistan we cant even spare a single soldier or even a Bullet. Heck we cant even trust Iran who actively allow RAW and Baloch militants to operate on their soil. Here we are cornered by enemies from all side and some fools dream about conquering Israel.
 
Zapper

Zapper

SENIOR MEMBER
May 9, 2019
2,103
-28
2,149
Country
India
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
It's time Pakistani establishment and government grows balls and show guts and demand Egypt and Jordan to give us route to supply Palestinians with weapons with which they can unleash hell on Israel. It's very clear that Israel will use every chance to attack us through use of our neighbor India. It's time to return the favor and it's time to defend Qibla e Awwal.

Pakistan needs to equip the resistance with cruise missiles and other weapons and also help them improve their rockets and their speeds. Plus provide them with latest Anti Tank and other weapons. We have to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW have some shame. I wonder with which face we are going to face ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW
Click to expand...
I'm not entirely sure If these rockets are in the hands of Hamas but If true, Almost all Israeli territory is inside the effective range of M302D.

1620775387685.png


No matter what you supply to Hamas, Israel will carpet bomb and flatten all Palestinian pockets particularly Gaza if they get to know that Hamas got their hands on any advanced tech
 
Last edited:
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,584
1
2,565
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The biggest problem is political. The only faction fighting the Israelis is Hamas in gaza. Support them and you are 'supporting terrorism'. And all the sanctions that will bring. Plus many of our wonderful Arab friends would not be happy.

As for resources, it wouldn't take much to make the Palestinians more potent by a exponential amount. I guess logistics would be a problem.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,488
-3
23,581
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1379781

Lets not forget they recalled ttheir ambassador bcz he supported our stance on Kashmir. Leaving all these snubs aside lets assume we want a war with Israel how the fcuk will we do it? All countries with land routes dont want a war with Israel over Palestine. They already got their arses handed to them by Israel when they were much weaker. Now Israel is a nuclear power with a conventional force that is better than all Muslim countries combined. Considering our relations with India and Afghanistan we cant even spare a single soldier or even a Bullet. Heck we cant even trust Iran who actively allow RAW and Baloch militants to operate on their soil. Here we are cornered by enemies from all side and some fools dream about conquering Israel.
Click to expand...



EXACTLY! We can't even look after Pakistan effectively yet some Pakistanis want us to be cannon-fodder and sacrificial lambs for non-Pakistanis............ :disagree:
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,089
83
56,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1620775716204.png

1620775739931.png

This kind of system should be provided to the resistance
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
EXACTLY! We can't even look after Pakistan effectively yet some Pakistanis want us to be cannon-fodder and sacrificial lambs for non-Pakistanis............ :disagree:
Click to expand...
Pakistan is Islamic Republic of Pakistan. How about you read Pakistan full name over and over again.
 
Total Destruction

Total Destruction

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2015
485
2
590
Country
Egypt
Location
Albania
It's the responsibility of Egypt not any other country .. we are the ones who should support Gaza with weapons, food , water and everything ,, but we can we do ? sisi is the leader and he is a piece of shit jew lover.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,572
7
9,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Zapper said:
I'm not entirely sure If these rockets are in the hands of Hamas but If true, Almost all Israeli territory is inside the effective range of M302D.

View attachment 742809

No matter what you supply to Hamas, Israel will carpet bomb and flatten the all Palestinian pockets particularly Gaza if they get to know that Hamas got their hands on any advanced tech
Click to expand...
Exactly Poor Plaestinians will suffer the most. Last night in response to rocket attack from Gaza Israel bombed 80 locations in Gaza. Gaza is smaller than Lahore so imagine someone bomb 80 locations in Lahore or even Delhi. At best Palestinians should accepts status quo and grab the best option available to them. Arabs have already abandoned them and Iran will abandon them as well in a heart beat. As soon as Iran strikes a deal with west its game over for Hamas.
 
