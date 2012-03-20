Opinion: Providing firepower to Palestinian Resistance.

I dont understand what you want to achieve here. With amount of firepower they have in Israel they can burn Gaza strip and west bank 100 times over in just a week. Palestine was lost long time ago whilst Muslim leaders were sleeping. Even if entire Arab world grew balls somehow over night they will still loose to Israel. Instead of telling Pakistan you should ask Arabs to grow a pair. If richest Muslims on Planets dont want a war with Israel then what do you expect Pakistan to do here? We are on brink of bankruptcy with empty coffers. Wars need money as fuel and Even Prophet Mohammad PBUH fixed his financial issues of state before he launched wars against his enemies before that all wars were defensive in nature. We have built an excellent defensive force which is all we can do right now DEFEND.



Problem here is that our molvis have turned our brains mush with nonsense. They teach us Islam as if it happend in stories and not reality. If they had told truth about all muslim campaigns then we wouldnt be asking such stupid questions on public forums.