What's new

Opinion piece: Turkey's nuclear weapons posture in light of Ukraine-Russia war

P

Paul2

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
2,083
4
1,566
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Kazakhstan
Do you think Erdogan will be at least re-thinking it one more time in light of recent events? One thing I can tell now is that US been "absent minded" at least. USA's "no nuclear war at all cost" stance led them to failing their treaty obligation, 100% their fault.

Ukraine is uniquely one of few nations to give up nuclear weapons for, on paper, seemingly extreme amount of development, and security aid. That aid of course as we know it, never arrived, or at least not until Russia attacked, and when it was too late.

My conclusions from recent events are following:
  1. Turkey can breath a sigh of relief about threat from Russian conventional forces. It proved itself very weak, and Turkey is NATO's no. 2 for conventional military strength. Russia will not be secure militarily for at least 5 years, due to need to rebuild, and fix its force.
  2. Russia will put forward the nuclear card in the meanwhile. Such loss of face will require Putin to do something even bigger than Ukraine to prove himself to his lieutenants.
  3. Turkey has Russian presence on its border. And there are still a problem of Idbil, and curdish communists too, who will eagerly become a proxy force . If your remember, Russia was sabre rattling about putting nukes in Latajia
  4. Besides all above, Turkey sits in a region sandwiched between militarily significant regional powers with constantly changing allegiances. Who knows what Saudis, and Iranians will think next? Both are mercurial, and unpredictable.
  5. All powers in the region will think about rearming with nuclear weapons. 100% guaranteed. USA will be busy with Russia, China, etc for the next decade. Turkey will 100% get at least 1 more nuclear neighbour.
Turkey already has the triad, sans its own nukes: submarines capable of launching SLAM, and cruise missiles with sufficiently large payloads, sizeable tactical aviation with ALCMs, and own ballistic missiles.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

SilentEagle
Erdogan Is Worried, Iran Sees an Opportunity: The Middle East Nervously Watches Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
239
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
A
Opinion - Impact of Russia losing out to Ukraine
Replies
12
Views
65
Shehryar Ashraf
S
Dai Toruko
Turkey-Armenia talks normalization
Replies
7
Views
398
Paul2
P
The SC
RED ALERT: Putin Threatens to Use NUCLEAR WEAPONS If Ukraine Joins NATO
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
EpiiC
EpiiC
H
War in Ukraine: Erdogan’s greatest challenge yet
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
That Guy
That Guy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom