Opinion - Pakistan need Intervene in India

If Putin can declare war on Ukraine to protect the Russians in Ukraine, why can't PMIK declare a war on India to protect the Muslims of India?
We can rally support of NATO, EU, OIC and China to impose sanctions on Indian like Zelensky is doing.
We need to learn from Russia-Ukraine war.
