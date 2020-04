I posted this in the Musharraf thread but I'm gonna post it here too







Pakistan needs to be ruled by the military and it has always been better this way. Military knows how to run this country with an iron fist and that is when Pakistan as a nation will progress.



Democracy only works in countries where your population is intelligent enough to make sensible decisions. If your awaam is foolish and easily manipulated, democracy is a like a bomb waiting to go off. Putting decisions in the hands of your foolish awaam will ruin your nation and criminals will loot a weak democracy and corrupt it to the core. Politicians are so busy trying to gain power for themselves that they will make up fake scandals to create opposition. These criminal politicians will do everything they can to prevent, block, and slow down the gov't from implementing obvious and basic reforms that will help the nation. Democracy in Pakistan is a curse that will hold this nation back from achieving its full potential. China would never have become China if it was a democracy.



Military should take full power of every aspect of the state of Pakistan and root out all these corrupt criminals and mafia with an iron fist.



Shoot everyone in the bhutto, sharif and zardari family.



Every transaction greater than 500Rs requires CNIC, or NTN. Every business need to register and get a proper license.



Karachi under federal rule. Hyderabad new capital of Sindh.



Hazara province.



South Punjab province. Create a new city adjacent to Multan that will act as the capital.



Spend 5% of GDP on health. Spend 5% of GDP on education.



New Pakistan requires a new constitution.



Pakistan is now a one party authoritarian state, with the government having total control.



Proceed to liquidate the old order, wipe out the political elite and acquire all their lands and buisnesses.



Televised hangings and amputations of criminals who laundered billions of rupees from the international exchequer on PTV and all the world to see.



Privatize steel mill



MRAP for soldiers on Durand line



Media ethics will be strictly enforced any journalist who is a repeat offender will get his license revoked and will do 5 years in prison



Tough action against international NGO's stepping outside their mandate



High taxes on property above a certain value



Decrease redtape for setting up business



A purge in judiciary against Iftikhar elements



Abolish feudalism



Capital Punishment for corrupt politicians and high level officials



Increase our lobbying in the Gulf, America and the EU

