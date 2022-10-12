Opinion: Now is good opportunity for Chinese to immigrate to Russia

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Now that hundreds of thousands of Russians are drafted to war, Russian defense industry needs hundreds of thousands of new workers to make weapons and munitions for war. So now is a good time for hundreds of thousands of Chinese to immigrate to Russia as guest workers to work in the military industrial plants. Russian far east is too cold for Chinese so I think they will go to Moscow or Saint Petersburg area to work as guest workers in the munitions plants.
