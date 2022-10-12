What's new

Opinion: Now is good opportunity for Chinese to immigrate to Russia

Now that hundreds of thousands of Russians are drafted to war, Russian defense industry needs hundreds of thousands of new workers to make weapons and munitions for war. So now is a good time for hundreds of thousands of Chinese to immigrate to Russia as guest workers to work in the military industrial plants. Russian far east is too cold for Chinese so I think they will go to Moscow or Saint Petersburg area to work as guest workers in the munitions plants.






China's per capita income is 50% higher than Russia's. Whether it is job opportunities, social welfare, medical education, infrastructure, etc., China is better than Russia.
Chinese do not usually emigrate to Russia.


Before the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, from 2016 to 2021, fewer than 100 Chinese emigrated to Russia each year.

After the outbreak of the war this year, the number of Chinese immigrants has been zero.

Lol... Can Russia afford to pay them better than they can earn in China? China GDP per Capita is even higher than Russia. Are you still living in the 90s?

He is a bot trying to paint a black light of China.
 

