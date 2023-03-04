Opinion: No place for Imran Khan and his supporters in Pakistan

ziaulislam
Those who supports Imran Khan aren't patriots
Establishment had made it clear this is no role for IK.
will simply not do elections who cares.
It will be fun if court disqualifiees the government and they laughter it out..
After all danda is with army 🪖
Can't wait for this comedy
