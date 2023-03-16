Opinion: New political party reimagined Pakistan on cards

I was wondering why is maryum Nawaz talking about general faiz all of sudden and I realized she is under pressure from establishmentIt seems establishment wants another political party which will curved from PMLN and PTI.It will be classical minus 1 formulaJust like how Mustafa Kamal tried his party but will it was work or flopThis time they want to take it slow and methodology is vet clear..my guess is by next year we will see something coming up.Elections will be delayed till august 2024