What's new

Opinion: New political party reimagined Pakistan on cards

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,971
9
22,201
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
https://fb.watch/jiKlCPPgsR/?mibextid=YCRy0i

I was wondering why is maryum Nawaz talking about general faiz all of sudden and I realized she is under pressure from establishment

It seems establishment wants another political party which will curved from PMLN and PTI.

It will be classical minus 1 formula
Just like how Mustafa Kamal tried his party but will it was work or flop

This time they want to take it slow and methodology is vet clear..my guess is by next year we will see something coming up.

Elections will be delayed till august 2024
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,938
11
31,999
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
https://fb.watch/jiKlCPPgsR/?mibextid=YCRy0i

I was wondering why is maryum Nawaz talking about general faiz all of sudden and I realized she is under pressure from establishment

It seems establishment wants another political party which will curved from PMLN and PTI.

It will be classical minus 1 formula
Just like how Mustafa Kamal tried his party but will it was work or flop

This time they want to take it slow and methodology is vet clear..my guess is by next year we will see something coming up.

Elections will be delayed till august 2024
Click to expand...
Hussain Haqqani brainchild .... lolll ... a book return in 2016 or 15 ? ....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Sheikh Rasheed open the biggest Pandora's box..political engineering started again
2
Replies
16
Views
641
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
HAIDER
PML-N's Zubair confirms Abbasi's resignation from party post despite spokesperson's claim to contrary
Replies
0
Views
275
HAIDER
HAIDER
Salza
Imran Khan's pawn has reached the other end of the political chessboard, and is about to take on a powerful form
Replies
8
Views
504
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
HAIDER
Pakistan suffered a ‘big loss’ due to Dar’s anti-IMF approach: Miftah
Replies
0
Views
198
HAIDER
HAIDER
AsianLion
Opinion: Propaganda & Politics in Pakistan | All the time Politics has destroyed Pakistan Economy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
4K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom