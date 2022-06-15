What's new

Opinion: Muslims should support Russia over Ukraine.

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Because the best soldiers in Russian army are Muslims, for example Chechens, Tatars, whereas on the other hand there is no Muslim in Ukraine, it makes sense for Muslim countries to back Russia over Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537011323330080769




hyperman

Why would anyone do that, after Russian slaughtered so many muslims in the Caucasus, is doing oppressive thing to Tatars in Crimea. Is slaughtering people in Syria, and slaughtering people with its Wagner mercenary proxies elsewhere. And this doesn't even take into account what it did historically to the Circassians in their genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Such Jahili logic, thinking anyone would support Russia b/c of Kadirov or whatever conscripts from other regions.

Austin Powers, I thought you were shilling for China, now you are shilling for Russia as well?
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Why would anyone do that, after Russian slaughtered so many muslims in the Caucasus, is doing oppressive thing to Tatars in Crimea. Is slaughtering people in Syria, and slaughtering people with its Wagner mercenary proxies elsewhere. And this doesn't even take into account what it did historically to the Circassians in their genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Such Jahili logic, thinking anyone would support Russia b/c of Kadirov or whatever conscripts from other regions.

Austin Powers, I thought you were shilling for China, now you are shilling for Russia as well?
Muslims are treated with respect in China and Russia. On the other hand, Muslims are not treated with respect in the West That's why Muslims are proud to serve in Chinese and Russian armies.
 
