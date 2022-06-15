Opinion: Muslims should support Russia over Ukraine.

Why would anyone do that, after Russian slaughtered so many muslims in the Caucasus, is doing oppressive thing to Tatars in Crimea. Is slaughtering people in Syria, and slaughtering people with its Wagner mercenary proxies elsewhere. And this doesn't even take into account what it did historically to the Circassians in their genocide and ethnic cleansing.



Such Jahili logic, thinking anyone would support Russia b/c of Kadirov or whatever conscripts from other regions.



Austin Powers, I thought you were shilling for China, now you are shilling for Russia as well?