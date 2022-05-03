Opinion: Muslim countries need to embrace Israel to please Allah

It's interesting to note the correlation between failed/failing/stagnant Muslim countries and their hostility towards Israel. Is this just a coincidence?



Let's look at the facts. Turkey was thriving. Erdogan decided to go hardline anti-Israel and even embrace Iran and Qatar. What happened? Turkey started failing.



Which Arab countries in the M.E seem to be doing the best? Bahrain? UAE? - why is that?



Jordan and Egypt both have technical peace with Israel - but remain hostile. Neither country doing well.



Pakistan? Not M.E, but stagnant for decades.



Which country is doing better, Algeria or Morocco? Algerian GDP going down, Morocco going up despite big energy market gaps.



The most hostile anti-Israel countries in the M.E - Iran, Syria, Lebanon & maybe Iraq. How are they doing?



And how has Allah rewarded 'palestinians' for their war against Israel?



It is quite clear that Allah loves Israel. Jews are the people of the book and chosen by Allah. Thus for Muslim countries to thrive, they need to embrace this idea or keep failing.