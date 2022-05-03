What's new

Opinion: Muslim countries need to embrace Israel to please Allah

T

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
It's interesting to note the correlation between failed/failing/stagnant Muslim countries and their hostility towards Israel. Is this just a coincidence?

Let's look at the facts. Turkey was thriving. Erdogan decided to go hardline anti-Israel and even embrace Iran and Qatar. What happened? Turkey started failing.

Which Arab countries in the M.E seem to be doing the best? Bahrain? UAE? - why is that?

Jordan and Egypt both have technical peace with Israel - but remain hostile. Neither country doing well.

Pakistan? Not M.E, but stagnant for decades.

Which country is doing better, Algeria or Morocco? Algerian GDP going down, Morocco going up despite big energy market gaps.

The most hostile anti-Israel countries in the M.E - Iran, Syria, Lebanon & maybe Iraq. How are they doing?

And how has Allah rewarded 'palestinians' for their war against Israel?

It is quite clear that Allah loves Israel. Jews are the people of the book and chosen by Allah. Thus for Muslim countries to thrive, they need to embrace this idea or keep failing.
 
U

UKBengali

May 29, 2011
What a total and utter load of bull.

BD does not recognise the Jewish state and yet has been the fastest growing large developing economy for the last decade and expected to stay this way for at least another decade.


Malaysia and Indonesia also are doing reasonably well and they also have no relations with the Jewish state.
 
T

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
UKBengali said:
What a total and utter load of bull.

BD does not recognise the Jewish state and yet has been the fastest growing large developing economy for the last decade and expected to stay this way for at least another decade.


Malaysia and Indonesia also are doing reasonably well and they also have no relations with the Jewish state.
These countries have almost zero input with regards to Israel. They're almost neutral.

Actively being anti-Israel is what Allah punishes. I've listed so many examples. These can't be coincidences. Like a dozen examples.

Abid123 said:
This guy probably wants Pakistan to be a slave nation to Israel like his own country Morocco is.
You're doing great just now LOL
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Jan 11, 2012
Trench Broom said:
It's interesting to note the correlation between failed/failing/stagnant Muslim countries and their hostility towards Israel. Is this just a coincidence?

Let's look at the facts. Turkey was thriving. Erdogan decided to go hardline anti-Israel and even embrace Iran and Qatar. What happened? Turkey started failing.

Which Arab countries in the M.E seem to be doing the best? Bahrain? UAE? - why is that?

Jordan and Egypt both have technical peace with Israel - but remain hostile. Neither country doing well.

Pakistan? Not M.E, but stagnant for decades.

Which country is doing better, Algeria or Morocco? Algerian GDP going down, Morocco going up despite big energy market gaps.

The most hostile anti-Israel countries in the M.E - Iran, Syria, Lebanon & maybe Iraq. How are they doing?

And how has Allah rewarded 'palestinians' for their war against Israel?

It is quite clear that Allah loves Israel. Jews are the people of the book and chosen by Allah. Thus for Muslim countries to thrive, they need to embrace this idea or keep failing.
but what if I'm not believing in Her Majesty Queen of United Kingdom Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories approved version of Islam
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
images (25).jpeg
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Trench Broom said:
Pakistan? Not M.E, but stagnant for decades.

Which country is doing better, Algeria or Morocco? Algerian GDP going down, Morocco going up despite big energy market gaps.

The most hostile anti-Israel countries in the M.E - Iran, Syria, Lebanon & maybe Iraq. How are they doing?

And how has Allah rewarded 'palestinians' for their war against Israel?
You remind of this:

6.jpg
10.jpg
15.jpg


Are you secretly an Evangelical American? :P
 
J

Joe1351

Aug 16, 2019
"Pray for peace in Jerusalem. May all who love this city prosper"[Psalm 122:6]

An eternal promise from YHWH:

"I will make you into a great nation. I will bless you and make you famous, and you will be a blessing to others. I will bless those who bless you and curse those who treat you with contempt."
 

