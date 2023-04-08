What's new

Opinion: Kashmir cause is finally dead

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Over the last year I have met several people from Kashmir who now think there are more extra judicial killing and no freedom in Pakistan.

Depsite me telling this is all hyped up they think what's the point of Kashmir cause to begin with.

I think ISI has acheived what RAW couldn't in decades

Congratulations

Same thing is what moeed was saying in his Vlog


What's the temperature in England as they are more expatiate in England from Kashmir

?
 

