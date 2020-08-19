pakdefender
Stealing from dead bodies , selling life saving drugs and oxygen in the black market , throwing dead bodies in an already polluted Ganga , covering up the deaths by digging shallow gives , 6 million Indians are dead and many more may not survive yet instead of helping their own the cheerleading from the slumdogs is for Israel.
what a deviant people and society
Opinion: India must address its lack of ethics | DW | 21.05.2021
Ethics have always been absent in Indian society. To prevent another humanitarian crisis, it must address that fundamental problem, writes Ankita Mukhopadhyay.
www.dw.com
