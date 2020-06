Two FACTS from this current humiliation for india are established now



India is fighting China with China's money. (Took loans from AIIB and BRICS) of which China is the biggest lender.



The West is openly expressing its dismay of its inept indian stooge. It only further strengthens the notion that india is indeed a lapdog of the west for countering China. No amount of denial can change the reality for indians.



Side note: the most surprising thing in the article was that indian soldiers are flexing muscles. That's alot of exaggeration from a writer for a vegetable.

Click to expand...