What's new

Opinion: in the 19th anniversary of 9/11 we should not forget that the US has been the #1 sponsor of terrorism

obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
671
0
1,348
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
In 2015, US-Saudi backed terrorists put civilians (mostly of minority groups) in cages using them as human shields

Syrian armed groups are endangering civilians, including women, and detaining soldiers by placing them in metal cages throughout Eastern Ghouta.
The armed groups say they are doing that to deter indiscriminate government attacks on the area.
A video posted on November 1, 2015, by the Shaam News Network, a local opposition outlet, shows trucks transporting cages, each containing between four to eight men or women.

The accompanying text states, “Rebels in Ghouta have distributed 100 cages, with each cage containing approximately seven people and the plan is afoot to produce 1,000 cages to distribute in Eastern Ghouta … in different parts of Douma city particularly in public places and markets that have been attacked in the past by the regime and Russian air-force.” The footage includes interviews with a detained colonel and two Alawite women being held in metal cages.

www.hrw.org

Syria: Armed Groups Use Caged Hostages to Deter Attacks

(New York) – Syrian armed groups are endangering civilians, including women, and detaining soldiers by placing them in metal cages throu
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org


In 2016 US backed terrorists also beheaded a child! Even US media couldn't stomach the idea of saying moderate without quotation marks.

U.S.-Backed ‘Moderate’ Rebels Behead a Child Near Aleppo

Members of an American-backed rebel group in Syria beheaded a young child in a grisly execution video.

The footage surfaced early Tuesday of members of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki and a captured child in Handarat, near Aleppo. The young boy, who appears to be prepubescent, is then executed on the back of a pickup truck.

“Even if they no longer get U.S. aid, it still shows the moral pitfalls of what we’re trying to do in Syria,” Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a terrorism expert and senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Daily Beast.

www.thedailybeast.com

U.S.-Backed ‘Moderate’ Rebels Behead a Child Near Aleppo

It’s the kind of stomach-wrenching brutality you’d associate with ISIS. Except this time, it’s American-armed rebels who are cutting off a boy’s head.
www.thedailybeast.com www.thedailybeast.com

________________________________
Ofcourse there were so many other instances of more gruesome beheadings of civilians by US backed terror groups around 2013 or so, I don't know if these videos are still around or not though in any case graphic videos are not allowed.

19 years have passed since 9/11, America mourned it's own losses due to terrorism while they themselves supported the head chopping terrorists in other countries that they want to destroy! Pure hypocrisy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Ziggy1977 Opinionated - Could China invade the USA? Military Forum 13
Chanakyaa OPINION: Xi Jinping's Shameless Coronavirus Victory Speech is a Heartless Insult COVID-19 Coronavirus 11
Figaro President Nixon's opinion on Indians Central & South Asia 4
beijingwalker Opinionated - American exposes how lies made up by the western media about Xinjiang Americas 18
Aspen Opinion - Saudis rattled by Pakistan's central role in creating Iran-China $400 billion deal Middle East & Africa 38
Pakistan Ka Beta Saudi Arabia Silent Over Pakistani Oil Deal! - Opinion Videos Strategic & Foreign Affairs 77
52051 OPINION - US is creating a monster empire called Huawei Technology & Science 15
H Opinion - The U.S. government helps U.S. companies rob Chinese companies China & Far East 31
Ivan Al Jazeera Opinion: In India, merely saying 'Black Lives Matter' is not enough Central & South Asia 0
S Which Anchor you dislike the most ? | Public Opinion | Newzium Pakistani Siasat 21

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top