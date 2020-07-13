Opinion: in the 19th anniversary of 9/11 we should not forget that the US has been the #1 sponsor of terrorism

In 2015, US-Saudi backed terrorists put civilians (mostly of minority groups) in cages using them as human shields
Syrian armed groups are endangering civilians, including women, and detaining soldiers by placing them in metal cages throughout Eastern Ghouta.
The armed groups say they are doing that to deter indiscriminate government attacks on the area.
A video posted on November 1, 2015, by the Shaam News Network, a local opposition outlet, shows trucks transporting cages, each containing between four to eight men or women.
The accompanying text states, “Rebels in Ghouta have distributed 100 cages, with each cage containing approximately seven people and the plan is afoot to produce 1,000 cages to distribute in Eastern Ghouta … in different parts of Douma city particularly in public places and markets that have been attacked in the past by the regime and Russian air-force.” The footage includes interviews with a detained colonel and two Alawite women being held in metal cages.
In 2016 US backed terrorists also beheaded a child! Even US media couldn't stomach the idea of saying moderate without quotation marks.
U.S.-Backed ‘Moderate’ Rebels Behead a Child Near Aleppo
Members of an American-backed rebel group in Syria beheaded a young child in a grisly execution video.
The footage surfaced early Tuesday of members of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki and a captured child in Handarat, near Aleppo. The young boy, who appears to be prepubescent, is then executed on the back of a pickup truck.
“Even if they no longer get U.S. aid, it still shows the moral pitfalls of what we’re trying to do in Syria,” Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a terrorism expert and senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Daily Beast.
________________________________
Ofcourse there were so many other instances of more gruesome beheadings of civilians by US backed terror groups around 2013 or so, I don't know if these videos are still around or not though in any case graphic videos are not allowed.
19 years have passed since 9/11, America mourned it's own losses due to terrorism while they themselves supported the head chopping terrorists in other countries that they want to destroy! Pure hypocrisy.
Syrian armed groups are endangering civilians, including women, and detaining soldiers by placing them in metal cages throughout Eastern Ghouta.
The armed groups say they are doing that to deter indiscriminate government attacks on the area.
A video posted on November 1, 2015, by the Shaam News Network, a local opposition outlet, shows trucks transporting cages, each containing between four to eight men or women.
The accompanying text states, “Rebels in Ghouta have distributed 100 cages, with each cage containing approximately seven people and the plan is afoot to produce 1,000 cages to distribute in Eastern Ghouta … in different parts of Douma city particularly in public places and markets that have been attacked in the past by the regime and Russian air-force.” The footage includes interviews with a detained colonel and two Alawite women being held in metal cages.
Syria: Armed Groups Use Caged Hostages to Deter Attacks
(New York) – Syrian armed groups are endangering civilians, including women, and detaining soldiers by placing them in metal cages throu
www.hrw.org
In 2016 US backed terrorists also beheaded a child! Even US media couldn't stomach the idea of saying moderate without quotation marks.
U.S.-Backed ‘Moderate’ Rebels Behead a Child Near Aleppo
Members of an American-backed rebel group in Syria beheaded a young child in a grisly execution video.
The footage surfaced early Tuesday of members of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki and a captured child in Handarat, near Aleppo. The young boy, who appears to be prepubescent, is then executed on the back of a pickup truck.
“Even if they no longer get U.S. aid, it still shows the moral pitfalls of what we’re trying to do in Syria,” Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a terrorism expert and senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Daily Beast.
U.S.-Backed ‘Moderate’ Rebels Behead a Child Near Aleppo
It’s the kind of stomach-wrenching brutality you’d associate with ISIS. Except this time, it’s American-armed rebels who are cutting off a boy’s head.
www.thedailybeast.com
________________________________
Ofcourse there were so many other instances of more gruesome beheadings of civilians by US backed terror groups around 2013 or so, I don't know if these videos are still around or not though in any case graphic videos are not allowed.
19 years have passed since 9/11, America mourned it's own losses due to terrorism while they themselves supported the head chopping terrorists in other countries that they want to destroy! Pure hypocrisy.