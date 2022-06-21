Opinion; Imran khan wants to wait till qoam gets enough chatrool

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 18,509
- 10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Seems imran khan wants to wait out for the people to realize whats going on
He does not want to half-@ss it again. However, I wonder if any amount of mehngai can make awaam immune to laathi charge. Nobody has brought a revolution before in Pakistan, so there is no rulebook for it, how much mobilization is needed is anyone's guess.Seems imran khan wants to wait out for the people to realize whats going on
New Recruit
A man for the money all around him and he has a rental brain eveready to admire you or curse just for few pennies.A decade ago Nawaz Sharif had him kidnapped.
How times change.
That half effort has made PDM more sassyHe does not want to half-@ss it again. However, I wonder if any amount of mehngai can make awaam immune to laathi charge. Nobody has brought a revolution before in Pakistan, so there is no rulebook for it, how much mobilization is needed is anyone's guess.
Seems imran khan wants to wait out for the people to realize whats going on
Has it?At this point Imran Khan is just a means now. Not an end.
Rather in the grand schemes of things, the aura of invincibility and the establishment can do no wrong has been wiped off.
That is a good long term prospect for Pakistan.
Youtube banned?I can't see the video you posted, but I can read the headline and I am 100% in favor of PTI Sitting this one out, Taking over right now will be giving Neutrals NRO and a political suicide, let the neutrals get more exposed, let them wear this for life and be gone for good.
13 ISI controlled Dacait Parties cannot and I repeat cannot fix the economy, the good old days of begging, borrowing and bending over are gone (Thank GOD) now neutrals have a simple choice and that's" **** off" anybody thinking billion or 2 from IMF plus borrowing from other lenders will somehow fix all this is living in fools paradise. The economy needs real and hard structural reforms and that cannot be done if neutrals are still alive...
Pakistanis on the other hand can start with simply boycotting, All advertisers on Jang, Geo or SAMA TV hurt them where it hurts.
Lol agr aisa hota to DG ISPR or maryam aurengzeb ne gala phar lena tha shor kr krHeard from someone in IB that they apparently have black mail material of Imran... Videos... Pics...
Hau sakta hai k they are waiting for the right time....Lol agr aisa hota to DG ISPR or maryam aurengzeb ne gala phar lena tha shor kr kr