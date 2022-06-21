What's new

Opinion; Imran khan wants to wait till qoam gets enough chatrool

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Screenshot_20220620-163839_Facebook.jpg
 
White privilege

ziaulislam said:
Seems imran khan wants to wait out for the people to realize whats going on

Click to expand...
He does not want to half-@ss it again. However, I wonder if any amount of mehngai can make awaam immune to laathi charge. Nobody has brought a revolution before in Pakistan, so there is no rulebook for it, how much mobilization is needed is anyone's guess.
 
Olympus81

At this point Imran Khan is just a means now. Not an end.

Rather in the grand schemes of things, the aura of invincibility and the establishment can do no wrong has been wiped off.

That is a good long term prospect for Pakistan.
 
RoadRunner401

ziaulislam said:
Seems imran khan wants to wait out for the people to realize whats going on

Click to expand...

I can't see the video you posted, but I can read the headline and I am 100% in favor of PTI Sitting this one out, Taking over right now will be giving Neutrals NRO and a political suicide, let the neutrals get more exposed, let them wear this for life and be gone for good.


13 ISI controlled Dacait Parties cannot and I repeat cannot fix the economy, the good old days of begging, borrowing and bending over are gone (Thank GOD) now neutrals have a simple choice and that's" **** off" anybody thinking billion or 2 from IMF plus borrowing from other lenders will somehow fix all this is living in fools paradise. The economy needs real and hard structural reforms and that cannot be done if neutrals are still alive...

Pakistanis on the other hand can start with simply boycotting, All advertisers on Jang, Geo or SAMA TV hurt them where it hurts.
 
ziaulislam

Olympus81 said:
At this point Imran Khan is just a means now. Not an end.

Rather in the grand schemes of things, the aura of invincibility and the establishment can do no wrong has been wiped off.

That is a good long term prospect for Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Has it?
I would say its not

RoadRunner401 said:
I can't see the video you posted, but I can read the headline and I am 100% in favor of PTI Sitting this one out, Taking over right now will be giving Neutrals NRO and a political suicide, let the neutrals get more exposed, let them wear this for life and be gone for good.


13 ISI controlled Dacait Parties cannot and I repeat cannot fix the economy, the good old days of begging, borrowing and bending over are gone (Thank GOD) now neutrals have a simple choice and that's" **** off" anybody thinking billion or 2 from IMF plus borrowing from other lenders will somehow fix all this is living in fools paradise. The economy needs real and hard structural reforms and that cannot be done if neutrals are still alive...

Pakistanis on the other hand can start with simply boycotting, All advertisers on Jang, Geo or SAMA TV hurt them where it hurts.
Click to expand...
Youtube banned?
 

