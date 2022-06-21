Opinion; Imran khan wants to wait till qoam gets enough chatrool

ziaulislam said:



Seems imran khan wants to wait out for the people to realize whats going on Click to expand...

I can't see the video you posted, but I can read the headline and I am 100% in favor of PTI Sitting this one out, Taking over right now will be giving Neutrals NRO and a political suicide, let the neutrals get more exposed, let them wear this for life and be gone for good.13 ISI controlled Dacait Parties cannot and I repeat cannot fix the economy, the good old days of begging, borrowing and bending over are gone (Thank GOD) now neutrals have a simple choice and that's" **** off" anybody thinking billion or 2 from IMF plus borrowing from other lenders will somehow fix all this is living in fools paradise. The economy needs real and hard structural reforms and that cannot be done if neutrals are still alive...Pakistanis on the other hand can start with simply boycotting, All advertisers on Jang, Geo or SAMA TV hurt them where it hurts.