Opinion: Imran Khan overthrown because of collision with doctrine of Military Establishment?

Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
It was bound to happen!

There were multiple shut-up calls sent to IK for not praising India's foreign policy publicly, but he wasn't listening and deliberately avoiding it. You can not do this. He directly collided with the pivot of Pakistan's non-kinetic strategic policies. IK stepped outside the boundary, which was disastrous at all levels. He was capturing the attention of the Indian establishment and govt corridors.

Indian mainstream media was covering IK since day one but once he starts praising India's foreign policy, there was a sudden change in the entire Indian media coverage, their narrative and tone. Certainly, it was an expected. As of now, the Indian fascist regime has already built favorable grounds with respect to Kashmir FP (by utilizing Khan's recent remarks) and you will see this in the upcoming general elections.

Rationally, we are aligned with the western establishment and their policies since the partition, however, Pakistan's military always stands like a fireball when it comes to their defined doctrine. They won't tolerate, and won’t compromise if you directly interfere in their policies regarding India. For the west, that's completely acceptable if they really need Pakistan’s irrational support. No one can force Pakistan's military to accept Indian hegemony in the region.

Khan’s anonymous intervention into the domain that was pre-established by Pakistan’s powerful military establishment was completely unacceptable to them. That was an unintelligent, and brainless approach on IK's part. Consequently, that was enough reason to thrash IK from the power without wasting any time. NS tried that twice, and both times he was thrashed by the powers'.

Everyone should understand that there is a reason behind the existence of Pakistan, there is a reason for having armed forces and there are enough reasons for having anti-Indian doctrine -- vice-versa.

What Quaid said, all good captions and quotes, who should run the foreign policy, Army should be under the command of PM and all that, in reality, Pak military owns the country and they are the ones who drive the state policy whether you like it or not. Once you deviate from it, you will face the consequences. IK absolutely did the right thing. Praising someone's independent policy won't make you a traitor however, in reality, our govt(s) are working under extreme pressure and hostility.
 
bananarepublic

bananarepublic

Jan 15, 2015
Stealth said:
multiple shut-up calls sent to IK for not praising India's foreign policy publicly
So IK got booted because he praised Indias foreign policy, just for that?
So the policy makers got their feelings hurt? Even though they have a freehand on Pakistans policy?
"YOU DO NOT MAKE THE NATIONAL POLICY"
Stealth said:
Everyone should understand that there is a reason behind the existence of Pakistan
Gore badashah nai sirf rangh badaldi
 
nangyale

nangyale

May 31, 2010
bananarepublic said:
So IK got booted because he praised Indias foreign policy, just for that?
So the policy makers got their feelings hurt? Even though they have a freehand on Pakistans policy?
"YOU DO NOT MAKE THE NATIONAL POLICY"

Gore badashah nai sirf rangh badaldi
I think General Bajwa is trying to malign IK by implicating that he did the US financed coup to save Pakistan.

The only reason he did it was for his personal betterment not the country's.
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
bananarepublic said:
So IK got booted because he praised Indias foreign policy, just for that?
So the policy makers got their feelings hurt? Even though they have a freehand on Pakistans policy?
"YOU DO NOT MAKE THE NATIONAL POLICY"

Gore badashah nai sirf rangh badaldi
Captions and quotes looks good in books, in jalsaas and in debates but the reality is different and this is what it is...
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
Farah Sohail said:
Havent seen a bigger uturn in opinion of a poster within a day?
Has your software been updated also?
Whatever I said is directly linked with this. I said Bajwa removed him and thats clearly evident from my post... there is ZERO Contradition

SD 10 said:
India`s foreign policy is actually quite good while ours in nonexistent!
Again I didn't say India's FP is good or bad, I am just telling one of the core reasons for removing him from powrrrr.

PS: There are reasons why India has an independent foreign policy. Build your economy and then do whatever you want.
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Stealth said:
It was bound to happen! There were multiple shut-up calls sent to IK for not praising India's foreign policy publicly, but he wasn't listening and deliberately avoiding it. You can not do this. He directly collided with the pivot of Pakistan's non-kinetic strategic policies. IK stepped outside the boundary, which was disastrous at all levels. He was capturing the attention of the Indian establishment and govt corridors.

Indian mainstream media was covering IK since day one but once he starts praising India's foreign policy, there was an unexpected sudden change in the entire Indian media coverage and their narrative. Certainly, it was an expected move obviously. As of now, the Indian fascist regime has already built favorable grounds with respect to Kashmir FP (by utilizing Khan's recent remarks) and you will see this in the upcoming general elections.

Rationally, we are aligned with the western establishment and their policies since the partition, however, Pakistan's military always stands like a fireball when it comes to their defined doctrine. They won't tolerate, and won’t compromise if you directly interfere in their policies regarding India. For the west, that's completely acceptable if they really need Pakistan’s irrational support. No one can force Pakistan's military to accept Indian hegemony in the region.

Khan’s anonymous intervention into the domain that was pre-established by Pakistan’s powerful military establishment was completely unacceptable to them. That was an unintelligent, and brainless approach on IK's part. Consequently, that was enough reason to thrash IK from the power without wasting any time. NS tried that twice, and both times he was thrashed by the powers'.

Everyone should understand that there is , there is a reason for having armed forces and there are enough reasons for having anti-Indian doctrine and vice-versa.

Over!
What????
IK praised India’s independent foreign policy. Didn’t praise India’s leaders or their internal politics. IK has been a vocal critic of Indian government, their RS ideology and treatment of Kashmiris. Not once did he say our military should be disbanded nor ever criticized them publicly. Which policy of Pakistan army against India did Khan violate?

Whatever domain the military has established is wrong and against the constitution. The duration of their interference does not justify it. Maybe our forefathers should have accepted the British since they ruled over us for over 100 years.

Armed forces don’t run the country, they are under the control of Prime Minister who is elected by the people. Whatever policy the PM dictates , they have to follow the order.

So not over!!
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
PakCan said:
What????
IK praised India’s independent foreign policy. Didn’t praise India’s leaders or their internal politics. IK has been a vocal critic of Indian government, their RS ideology and treatment of Kashmiris. Not once did he say our military should be disbanded nor ever criticized them publicly. Which policy of Pakistan army against India did Khan violate?

Whatever domain the military has established is wrong and against the constitution. The duration of their interference does not justify it. Maybe our forefathers should have accepted the British since they ruled over us for over 100 years.

Armed forces don’t run the country, they are under the control of Prime Minister who is elected by the people. Whatever policy the PM dictates , they have to follow the order.

So not over!!
You're absolutely RIGHT but again, its all in the books, in reality, Pakistan's military establishment owns the country and drives its foreign policy thats what it is whether you like it or not.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
bananarepublic said:
So IK got booted because he praised Indias foreign policy, just for that?
So the policy makers got their feelings hurt? Even though they have a freehand on Pakistans policy?
View attachment 833929
"YOU DO NOT MAKE THE NATIONAL POLICY"

View attachment 833928

Gore badashah nai sirf rangh badaldi
When Jinnah made this comment he was talking about non-corrupt civilians.
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Stealth said:
You're absolutely RIGHT but again, its all in the books, in reality, Pakistan's military establishment owns the country and drives its foreign policy thats what it is whether you like it or not.
So we accept the status quo? Then why raise voice against PDM. Both Military and PDM violate Pakistan constitution one way or another, marriage made in heaven.

This mind set is what got us here.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

May 22, 2016
Stealth said:
It was bound to happen!

There were multiple shut-up calls sent to IK for not praising India's foreign policy publicly, but he wasn't listening and deliberately avoiding it. You can not do this. He directly collided with the pivot of Pakistan's non-kinetic strategic policies. IK stepped outside the boundary, which was disastrous at all levels. He was capturing the attention of the Indian establishment and govt corridors.

Indian mainstream media was covering IK since day one but once he starts praising India's foreign policy, there was an unexpected sudden change in the entire Indian media coverage and their narrative. Certainly, it was an expected move obviously. As of now, the Indian fascist regime has already built favorable grounds with respect to Kashmir FP (by utilizing Khan's recent remarks) and you will see this in the upcoming general elections.

Rationally, we are aligned with the western establishment and their policies since the partition, however, Pakistan's military always stands like a fireball when it comes to their defined doctrine. They won't tolerate, and won’t compromise if you directly interfere in their policies regarding India. For the west, that's completely acceptable if they really need Pakistan’s irrational support. No one can force Pakistan's military to accept Indian hegemony in the region.

Khan’s anonymous intervention into the domain that was pre-established by Pakistan’s powerful military establishment was completely unacceptable to them. That was an unintelligent, and brainless approach on IK's part. Consequently, that was enough reason to thrash IK from the power without wasting any time. NS tried that twice, and both times he was thrashed by the powers'.

Everyone should understand that there is a reason behind the existence of Pakistan, there is a reason for having armed forces and there are enough reasons for having anti-Indian doctrine and vice-versa.

Over!

PS: I know what Quaid said, I know all good captions and quotes, who should run the foreign policy, Army should be under the command of PM bla bla bla ... in reality, Pak military owns the country and they are the ones who drive the state policy whether you like it or not. Once you deviate from it, you will face the consequences.
Nonsense.
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
PakCan said:
So we accept the status quo? Then why raise voice against PDM. Both Military and PDM violate Pakistan constitution one way or another, marriage made in heaven.

This mind set is what got us here.
We should definitely fight and stand against this. I am with you. I am just telling you why it was happened, what were the reasons.

By the way, YES I AM AGAINST any kind of praise that directly help MODI TERRORIST. How world and India interpret the comments? what do you think? for me, yes once you praise India foreign policy, the real beneficiary of this is "Modi regime". Similarly, RS Doctrine, BAjwa doctrine, Musharaf Doctrine.
 
PakSword

PakSword

Dec 6, 2015
Praising your enemy's strengths doesn't make you a traitor. Actually we should all learn good things from our enemies.

India's foreign policy is really independent. It's one of their top three strengths (others being population and buying power).

Another strength of India is its election commission, that doesn't listen to anyone.. Another one is its policy that says one can't have dual nationality.. either you are an Indian or a Non Indian.. a reason why you don't see many judges/ bureaucrats/ politicians/ generals settling abroad.

Imran was critical of India's human rights abuses.. that's its biggest weakness.. and he made sure to highlight that at every forum..

So if he has been sidelined just because of his praise for India's independent foreign policy, it's very unfortunate.

An example I can give here.. Imagine Pakistan cricket team's captain says that Indian board is preparing fast pitches for the team to give tough time to Australia in Australia, while we are not being provided with such pitches for practice. That's halaal praise... halaal criticism is that when Pakistan team's captain highlights that India has a huge bookie network and that network is targeting cricketers all over the world and maligning the game's reputation.. that's again halaal criticism..
 

