Opinion: Imran Khan has infected kids. Elders needs to control their kids

Facebook Watch

Original shows and popular videos in different categories from producers and creators you love
fb.watch fb.watch


Kids calling PMLN leader as lotas..I don't see any elder or above 40s gentlemen. They need to reign in their kids.

A whole generation is being misguided by Imran khan

The older generation is still sane and understand that joining Pmln is not being lotasim.

@norweign @muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

We need to create awareness in younger generation

I think neutrals would have to create vaccines of baighairti baisharmi and then force the whole population to take that vaccine

That should solve the problem

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE nai to vaccine ki jagah poora tonic piya hai baisharmi ka
Seems vaccine is effective age greater then 40.

I had a 60yrs old patwari in America (parents of a guy) who were surpingly energetic about Nawaz sharif.

That generation saw young Nawaz sharif who was more chrismatic then maryum or Ik.

However, what's surpring is they aren't confused with Nawaz zardari friendship. They are calling it a temporary necessity.

Even though I am not above 35 I remember listening to young chrismatic leader Nawaz sharif in 1990s

They way he use to grill the villain benazir Bhutto still are the best speeches I have heard

(I don't listen to jalsas these days)

If anyone don't know what I am talking about should search these old vids
 
Would’ve been better if this educated lot had instead taught some Quran and Ahadees to their children, rather than this crap which is completely useless and unnecessary…….
When your first priority is not Allah(swt) then you’re helpless…..
 
Dinosaurs will be extinct in a few years.
I have been hearing this since 1998
Ik, Nawaz, zardari will be dead in 5-10yrs and maryum bibi and Junaid sufdar, aseefa Bhutto will live on

PTI will probably end up as small regional party of KP.

PMLN will extend back given it has major donors

Overall it's good sign for rich people
 
Even though I am not above 35 I remember listening to young chrismatic leader Nawaz sharif in 1990s
Your memory is misleading you. Ganja was never charismatic. He only learned to speak after Musharraf put him in jail. He was seen as a pointless politician in the 90s.
 
Would’ve been better if this educated lot had instead taught some Quran and Ahadees to their children, rather than this crap which is completely useless and unnecessary…….
When your first priority is not Allah(swt) then you’re helpless…..
It is annoying how you people start remembering Allah when haram nasal is criticized. Everything else for you in this dajjal land is in line with Allah's teachings.
 
If free and fair elections are to be held today PTI will form simple majority. But free and fair elections don’t happen. Establishment will rig elections so that noone forms majority.

What makes you think few years down the road when Boomers are in the grave and Gen X,Y,Z are voting, rigging won’t happen?

Only way is to have a genuine democracy and overreaching institutions put in their place. Everything else is noise.
 
Same youth which supports PTI was available to PMLN and PPP. Why did they fail to attract them? Why has young Pakistan stop seeing future in these family-lead and family-lad parties? Who's failure is that? Are people of Pakistan wrong or are these political parties unable to maintain a face?

You see a dog on the street, you know its a dog and you call it a dog. Why do you expect when "Lotas" roam around on the street, they will not be seen as "Lotas" and not be called "Lotas" ? and if PMLN is such a party of character, why do they give tickets to "Lotas" who were all PTI ticket holders less than 4 years ago? Is PMLN out of electable candidates or are Lotas super-performers who PMLN wants in its party regardless of their ill-reputation... ?
 

