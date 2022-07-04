Opinion: Imran Khan has infected kids. Elders needs to control their kids

ziaulislam
Kids calling PMLN leader as lotas..I don't see any elder or above 40s gentlemen. They need to reign in their kids.
A whole generation is being misguided by Imran khan
The older generation is still sane and understand that joining Pmln is not being lotasim.
@norweign @muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
We need to create awareness in younger generation
