[Opinion] Imran Khan has emerged as a capable leader and Pakistan is extremely lucky to have him

How much capable is he ,just take 500 and go for shopping ask retailer to give one days basic commodities for a family of 4, 2 kg ata , 250 gms sugar,250 grams pulses,250 gms oil, half kg vegetables,one litter milk, leave electricity gas house rents a side, .Go to protesting students against PMC and ask them capabilities of IK and his appointed head of PMC, go to head of assets recovery unit shezad Akbar and ask him how much money he have recovered, Go to foreign office and ask them why Chinese premier Xi postponed his January visit due to Imran Khan and why J Biden isn't attending his call, go to supreme court ask them why the justice fiaz Essa case is a matter of shame for Ik, Go to state bank and ask them why imoprts are increasing and Dollar is 171 rupees , go and ask Ik how many finance ministers , IG pinjab you have changed in 3 years, Go to Ik and ask why he let Noora and Zardari runway who made his platelets report, what happened of sugar commission, of wheat commission why culprits are free, ? More importantly what happened of riyasat e Madina which he promised and why reforms committee chairman Dr Isharat Abad resigned, finally a question how many corrupt bureaucrats he have fired from job and put them behind the bars and have dismissed them from their services? Is level of corruption fallen to zero since he acquired his seat? He is a liability on the shoulders of establishment, people who have no integrity can only defend him work as his stooges,