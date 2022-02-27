Opinion - Impact of Russia losing out to Ukraine

Kharkiv under full Ukrainian control, regional governor says​

Kharkiv under full Ukrainian control, regional governor says Oleh Sinegubov says Ukraine’s second largest city ‘being completely cleansed’ of Russian forces.

Russia: Vladimir Putin orders military command to put nuclear deterrent forces on high alert The Russian leader cited aggressive statements by NATO leaders and severe economic sanctions against Moscow.

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions, Zelenskiy says Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday.

On Day 4 of the war, Russia seems to have lost steam and lost control Kharkiv back to Ukraine.Russia is deploying nukes as a last ditch effort to survive as it goes down.Russia has also agreed to talk to Ukraine.First they came for the Russians.West will come after China and Pakistan next.It is important for China and Pakistan to ensure that Russia does not lose as we will next in the line.Modi and his poodles are cheering the West but they do not realize that West will come after India too.