Opinion - Impact of Russia losing out to Ukraine

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
On Day 4 of the war, Russia seems to have lost steam and lost control Kharkiv back to Ukraine.

Russia is deploying nukes as a last ditch effort to survive as it goes down.

Russia has also agreed to talk to Ukraine.

First they came for the Russians.

West will come after China and Pakistan next.

It is important for China and Pakistan to ensure that Russia does not lose as we will next in the line.

Modi and his poodles are cheering the West but they do not realize that West will come after India too.


Kharkiv under full Ukrainian control, regional governor says​

Oleh Sinegubov says Ukraine’s second largest city ‘being completely cleansed’ of Russian forces.

Kharkiv under full Ukrainian control, regional governor says

Russia: Vladimir Putin orders military command to put nuclear deterrent forces on high alert​

The Russian leader cited aggressive statements by NATO leaders and severe economic sanctions against Moscow.

Russia: Vladimir Putin orders military command to put nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions, Zelenskiy says​


Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions, Zelenskiy says

