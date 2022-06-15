What's new

Opinion: If I were Putin, I offer the release of captured British men in Donbas for these conditions

1. Effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of British arms supply to Ukraine, either through sale or through donation.

2. Return of Falklands islands to Argentinian sovereignty.

3. Effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of British training of Ukrainian troops.

4. The addition of Gaelic as a second official language in the UK, the way Gaelic is an official language in Ireland.



good conditions.
 
You would offer terms when they ask none?
All terms may be acceptable since they could be easily mitigated.
Forget Falklands or Gibraltar or Northern Ireland because you are challenging the monarchy. Queen will not budge on this.
With two carriers , upcoming T26, T45s, T23s and much more coming UK’s naval deterrent is back on radar.
Overall, they have much leverage to do what they want how they want and the world won’t say a word. Remember UK is the other side of the coin.
Unless UK announces and considers the captured of some value this is all for nothing.
 

