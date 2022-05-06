What's new

Opinion: I would rather live in Russia where everyone pays the same tax and life is easy because of socialism and state enterprises than live in NATO

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
In NATO countries life is hard. People are stressful and anxious so they turn to drugs, LGBTQ, population is aging and falling. In NATO countries the richer you are, the higher your tax percentage. In NATO countries politicians cater to the stupid, weak, disabled, handicapped for votes. In NATO countries gene pool is weak and getting weaker by the day.




