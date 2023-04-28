What's new

Opinion: I agree with Ursula von der Leyen. Ukraine fights for all of us.

Ukraine fights for all of us.

For the Russians, they regain the Taurida and Donba region, including Enerhodar ( gift of energy ), Soledar ( gift of salt ) and eventually Ugledar ( gift of goal ), and increased their population by nearly 10 million.

For the Chinese, after millions of Ukrainian and Russian men are dead or crippled, millions of surplus Chinese men ( thanks 1 Child Policy ) buy millions of young reproductive age Ukrainian and Russian women as mail order brides as they are left without men, and therefore solves China's demographics crisis once and for all.

For Western countries, they got rid of all their stored old useless cold war age military hardware and battle tested some of their modern military hardware in modern high intensity warfare.

Ukraine fights for all of us.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651884412118736896








