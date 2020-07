Many pakistanis on PDF were hoping there would be a war between india and china and they could use this opportunity to take kashmir.

Some of them even went to the extent of saying china wouldnt stop until they occupy ladakh and some were of the opinion that china would force modi to revoke the cancellation of article 370.

I was saying all along that there would be no war and both the countries would solve this amicably...because mature nations wont spoil their economies for some piece of barren land

But what surprised even people like me is chinese retreating...that wasnt something i expected...of course india retreated too but chinese were in a stronger position...it would have been interesting to see how things unfolded had china stood its ground.

Anyway , educated people like me who reads different international websites knows it is neither chinas victory nor indias.

But every indian( even the educated ones) thanks to indian media has now started believing china lost this battle thanks to modi jis veertha...this entire episode has suddenly skyrocketed the image of Modi again...this guy knows very well how to turn adverity into advantage.

