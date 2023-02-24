Opinion: Freeing the U.S. economy from China will create an American industrial renaissance and millions of good-paying jobs

The answer is twofold: Raise tariffs on a wide swath of China’s exports and implement policies to rebuild domestic American manufacturing.

The de minimis loophole has become a huge boon for both Amazon and China. It’s simply one more avenue that Beijing exploits in order to outcompete domestic U.S. manufacturers who actually adhere to workplace standards while paying America’s corporate taxes.