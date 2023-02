Opinion: Freeing the U.S. economy from China will create an American industrial renaissance and millions of good-paying jobs

Begin the long-overdue process of breaking America’s economic dependence on China​

Raise tariffs on a wide swath of China’s exports and implement policies to rebuild domestic American manufacturing.

It’s time to finally start the long-overdue process of decoupling America’s economy from China.





For starters, it should be a no-brainer to repeal China's "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) status. After 20 years, it's clear that trade liberalization has failed to transform China into an ally, a partner, or even a more democratic society. In fact, the opposite has happened. MFN has allowed two-thirds of China's exports to face little or no tariffs in the U.S. In fact, America's top three imports from China—laptops, cell phones, and children's toys—face no tariffs whatsoever. And only one-third of China's exports are even covered under the "Trump tariffs" imposed in 2018.

The answer is twofold: Raise tariffs on a wide swath of China’s exports and implement policies to rebuild domestic American manufacturing.

The de minimis loophole has become a huge boon for both Amazon and China. It’s simply one more avenue that Beijing exploits in order to outcompete domestic U.S. manufacturers who actually adhere to workplace standards while paying America’s corporate taxes.

By Zach MottlFeb. 21, 2023Americans have heard plenty about China’s spy balloon. Washington considers this a serious breach of U.S. sovereignty and lawmakers are contemplating a response. However, Beijing has so antagonized the United States that Congress and the Biden administration must move boldly.This is especially egregious when considering that much of China’s manufacturing comes without any real semblance of labor or environmental controls.Additionally, thousands of other Chinese companies tied to forced labor and Beijing’s military are included in passive investment products including exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. It’s time to boot them from America’s financial arena.This is the reality of the e-commerce economy — particularly Amazon.com’s AMZN, -3.02% cozy relationship with Beijing. China now accounts for roughly 40% of all Amazon sales.Right now, the United States is beholden to China for everything from critical medicines to military hardware . It’s deeply troubling that our nation relies on an adversary for both life-saving medicines and national security.The recent spy balloon should be the kicker that finally moves Washington onto an urgent footing. There’s no time to waste in beginning the process of decoupling the United States from its dependence on China.