Opinion; Fisaad Khan has infected kids. Elders needs to control their kids

Areesh said:



That should solve the problem



I think neutrals would have to create vaccines of baighairti baisharmi and then force the whole population to take that vaccineThat should solve the problem @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE nai to vaccine ki jagah poora tonic piya hai baisharmi ka Click to expand...

Seems vaccine is effective age greater then 40.I had a 60yrs old patwari in America (parents of a guy) who were surpingly energetic about Nawaz sharif.That generation saw young Nawaz sharif who was more chrismatic then maryum or Ik.However, what's surpring is they aren't confused with Nawaz zardari friendship. They are calling it a temporary necessity.Even though I am not above 35 I remember listening to young chrismatic leader Nawaz sharif in 1990sThey way he use to grill the villain benazir Bhutto still are the best speeches I have heard(I don't listen to jalsas these days)If anyone don't know what I am talking about should search these old vids