What's new

Opinion; Fisaad Khan has infected kids. Elders needs to control their kids

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,579
10
19,382
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Facebook Watch

Original shows and popular videos in different categories from producers and creators you love
fb.watch fb.watch


Kids calling PMLN leader as lotas..I don't see any elder or above 40s gentlemen. They need to resign in their kids.

A whole generation is being misguided by Imran khan

The older generation is still sane and understand that joining Pmln is not being lotasim.

@norweign @muhammadhafeezmalik @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

We need to create awareness in younger generation

Facebook Watch

Original shows and popular videos in different categories from producers and creators you love
fb.watch fb.watch
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,579
10
19,382
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Areesh said:
I think neutrals would have to create vaccines of baighairti baisharmi and then force the whole population to take that vaccine

That should solve the problem

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE nai to vaccine ki jagah poora tonic piya hai baisharmi ka
Click to expand...
Seems vaccine is effective age greater then 40.

I had a 60yrs old patwari in America (parents of a guy) who were surpingly energetic about Nawaz sharif.

That generation saw young Nawaz sharif who was more chrismatic then maryum or Ik.

However, what's surpring is they aren't confused with Nawaz zardari friendship. They are calling it a temporary necessity.

Even though I am not above 35 I remember listening to young chrismatic leader Nawaz sharif in 1990s

They way he use to grill the villain benazir Bhutto still are the best speeches I have heard

(I don't listen to jalsas these days)

If anyone don't know what I am talking about should search these old vids
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
505
-1
378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Would’ve been better if this educated lot had instead taught some Quran and Ahadees to their children, rather than this crap which is completely useless and unnecessary…….
When your first priority is not Allah(swt) then you’re helpless…..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Thank God I will not see their faces again,' PM Imran Khan hits out at dissident PTI MPs
Replies
5
Views
384
ghazi52
ghazi52
D
Kids In India Are Asking Heartbreaking COVID-19 Questions. Here's How To Answer Them
Replies
0
Views
229
d00od00o
D
Norwegian
Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ‘new Pakistan’ but members of his inner circle secretly moved millions offshore: ICIJ
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Falconless
Falconless
Raj-Hindustani
  • Poll
Imran: Young people don't need to go to hospital, only elder persons (corona virus)
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
atya
atya
xyx007
Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.
Replies
5
Views
218
kingQamaR
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom