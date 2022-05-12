What's new

Opinion, eventually people will ventilate, khan will get tired and run out of money

Will khan loose steam

  • 1-yes, he will tire out

  • 2- yes, he will run out of money

  • 3-no

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

fb.watch

کیا حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہے؟ یا حکومت عمران خان کو تھکانہ چاہ رہی ہے؟

81K views, 1.7K likes, 35 loves, 353 comments, 165 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from DawnNews: کیا حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہے؟ یا حکومت عمران خان کو...
fb.watch fb.watch

He doesnt has funding anymore so eventually he will run out of money

One of khan weakness pre 2013 was lack of money whether u like it or not

Will overseas able to fund him?.. Since local funding isnt existent in pakistan

Will people forget like they always do?(people dont change)
 
N

nope

Imran khan will ever come back

the powers that be never want him too

Pakistan has never had a prime minister serve a full term limit

that's not going to change
 
T

TacOps

ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

کیا حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہے؟ یا حکومت عمران خان کو تھکانہ چاہ رہی ہے؟

81K views, 1.7K likes, 35 loves, 353 comments, 165 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from DawnNews: کیا حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہے؟ یا حکومت عمران خان کو...
fb.watch fb.watch

He doesnt has funding anymore so eventually he will run out of money

One of khan weakness pre 2013 was lack of money whether u like it or not

Will overseas able to fund him?.. Since local funding isnt existent in pakistan

Will people forget like they always do?(people dont change)
I think the response from overseas Pakistanis would be sufficient to help him fund. Pretty sure there would be large local donors too.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

This is just the begining of Freedom movement.

Pakistani public is awake and rejected traitors of East India Company.

It's a grass root struggle, did you see how much women came out in PTI Jhelum Jalsa?

It will get more stronger with time.

-- People cant tolerate more inflation, corruption brought by this Thief government

 
K

khail007

The bunch of criminal gangs already tried and tested it before, nothing could stop Khan.
But my concern is that there could be another APS in the making OR the same attempt on Khan as was on BB.
Khan's call for Islamabad is nearing and so 'silence' ceasefire and the efforts of 'negotiating' with some deal with TTP are also in will swing.
If the angels are at the helm in power corridors then there is nothing of concern.

TTP extends truce to hold peace talks with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has extended a ceasefire with the government of Pakistan in order to hold peace talks, AFP quoted two sources in the militant group as saying on Wednesday.
Since the Afghan Taliban surged back to power last year, TTP attacks on Pakistan soil saw an uptick.
Sources said that a TTP ceasefire, agreed for the Eid period, has now been extended until May 16.
A TTP letter outlining the truce tells fighters “not to violate the decision taken by the central command”.
Both sources said a team of Pakistani mediators has travelled to Afghanistan to meet the TTP leadership for talks facilitated by the Afghan Taliban.
However, Islamabad has not yet commented on the matter.
Last year, the PTI-led government of Imran Khan conducted peace negotiations with the TTP during a month-long ceasefire that eventually collapsed.
Islamabad has increasingly complained of attacks across the border from Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August, an issue that has become a source of diplomatic tension.
Last month Afghan officials said a Pakistani airstrike in eastern Afghanistan killed 47 people. Pakistan did not comment on the strike but urged Kabul to secure its border to prevent militant operations.
The Afghan Taliban called the assault a “cruelty” that “is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan”.
In March, an Islamic State suicide bomber, who authorities say was an Afghan national, killed 64 people at a mosque in Peshawar.

www.dawn.com

TTP extends truce to hold peace talks with Pakistan

Sources say team of Pakistani mediators travelling to Afghanistan to meet TTP leadership for talks facilitated by Afghan Taliban.
www.dawn.com

Note: Edited to include the TTP factor.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

RescueRanger said:
This thread was sponsored by Maryam “Goldilocks” Nawaz porridge and was a khayali pulao production.
I have never disclosed any disclosure but

I have voted in 2013(missed in 2018) and donated to IK before
Donated as recently as few weeks ago

However i am realist person
And look things as they are
I may be called passemistic by young generation but i have seen the late 1990s politics with these eyes

khail007 said:
The bunch of criminal gangs already tried and tested it before, nothing could stop Khan.
But my concern is that there could be another APS in the making OR the same attempt on Khan as was on BB.
Khan's call for Islamabad is nearing and so 'silence' ceasefire and the efforts of 'negotiating' with some deal with TTP are also in will swing.
If the angels are at the helm in power corridors then there is nothing of concern.
Likely will happen if nothing is controlled
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

ziaulislam said:
I have never disclosed any disclosure but

I have voted in 2013(missed in 2018) and donated to IK before
Donated as recently as few weeks ago

However i am realist person
And look things as they are
I may be called passemistic by young generation but i have seen the late 1990s politics with these eyes


Likely will happen if nothing is controlled
Beta, I am in my late 40’s I’ve seen Pakistan and it’s “nazuk” waqt- it’s all gravy.
 
K

khail007

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
This is just the begining of Freedom movement.

Pakistani public is awake and rejected traitors of East India Company.

---

It's a grass root struggle, did you see how much women came out in PTI Jhelum Jalsa?

It will get more stronger with time.

-- People cant tolerate more inflation, corruption brought by this Thief government

Great example.
In all civilized societies, the norms are to dump filth properly on daily basis to protect the public from any outbreak of diseases.
In Pakistan, the system/constitution/courts filter/selects them to assemblies, none hits at the roots to change the status quo as it harms their overall 'interests'.
 
O

Olympus81

Did we think the public will support Imran Khan in such a manner when he was conspired against?

Have faith in Allah.

I am 41, I have bad pessimist days but you always have to hope.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

RescueRanger said:
Beta, I am in my late 40’s I’ve seen Pakistan and it’s “nazuk” waqt- it’s all gravy.
On the contray you have seen nawaz sharif during his prime..early 1980s

You are typical nawaz sharif voter..people in their late 40s who have seen the young man ameer ul momeeneen who inspired millions against foreign leader benazir
 

