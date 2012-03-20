Talibs should offer up a secure trucking trade route to Uzbekistan for foreign traders, to show that their rule benefits the world in an immediate way. They can also give the go ahead for companies to come in and build the TAPI pipeline, but that will take time to show progress. They can start with that tangible benefit, and the outside world can then decide if they want to work with them.



Otherwise Central Asia will remain in the hands of the Russians, Chinese, Iranians and the Turks. That is what the US hoped for with the trade quad (US, Pak, Afghan, and Uzbek corridor) before the talib takeover.