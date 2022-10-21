What's new

Opinion: Donbas and Crimea should be ceded to Russia

In the 1920s Donbas was said to be the heart of Russia. In 1939 Ukraine invaded Poland and annexed Lviv. Consequently, Ukraine population increased from 33 million in 1939 to 40 million in 1940. So to punish Ukraine's invasion of Poland, Donbas should be ceded to Russia to return Ukraine's population back to 33 million.

www.atlanticcouncil.org

DIRECT TRANSLATION: 'Donbas, the Heart of Russia'

A Commentator Close to Putin Writes: Unitary Ukraine is Finished A prominent Russian business magazine, Ekspert, publishes a lead article this week by two
www.atlanticcouncil.org www.atlanticcouncil.org






