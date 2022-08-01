Opinion, curse of youthias

ziaulislam
How can we bring back the youth to our beloved leaders of PDM. We need better planning.
Calling them youthias has back fired.
With booming population of youth (45% voters under 35) this is only going to get worse.
These under 35yra haven't seen the 1990s sacrifices of Bhutto and Nawaz sharif.
We need to change the narrative to attract these youthias back to Nawaz sharif
