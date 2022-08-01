Opinion, curse of youthias

Live With Nasrullah Malik - پیپلز پارٹی اور (ن) لیگ ووٹرز کے بڑے حصے سے محروم!2023 میں پاکستان میں کیا حالات پیدا ہونے والے ہیں؟ | Facebook 64K views, 1.4K likes, 37 loves, 42 comments, 282 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Live With Nasrullah Malik: پیپلز پارٹی اور (ن) لیگ ووٹرز کے بڑے حصے سے محروم!2023 میں پاکستان میں کیا حالات پیدا...

How can we bring back the youth to our beloved leaders of PDM. We need better planning.Calling them youthias has back fired.With booming population of youth (45% voters under 35) this is only going to get worse.These under 35yra haven't seen the 1990s sacrifices of Bhutto and Nawaz sharif.We need to change the narrative to attract these youthias back to Nawaz sharif