Opinion: China's strategy to cause a regime change in Taiwan

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Because Taiwan has no local oil production, Taiwan relies on importing fuel to run its agricultural machines like tractors. Taiwan has high population density but little agricultural land, so without modern agriculture its people will starve in a horrible famine. So what China can do is after China has 10 carrier strike groups operational, China can blockade Taiwan by air and sea and prevent Taiwan from getting fuel from abroad. Doing so causes Taiwan's modern agriculture to fail and this results in a massive famine in Taiwan with millions of people starving to death, and this induces local rebellion in Taiwan to topple the Taiwanese government.



