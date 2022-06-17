What's new

Opinion: China will have more carrier strike groups than the US has in the 2030s

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

While China currently have 3 carriers, they are all very new, with the first commissioned in 2012. Almost all of America's carriers are the old Nimitz class, the first of which was commissioned in 1975 and due for retirement in the next few years. Only 1 American carrier is new, a Ford class. So it makes sense in the 2030s China will have more carrier strike groups than the US, by which time China be having at least 6 carrier strike groups compared to America's 4 or 5.




avenuepark57

Quite strange, that they don't have this in straight line. I found it before, wanted to get better image to see if it's true.
any idea why its like that? Design not properly copied? Also they're elevated on one side.
 
Are you serious? Not properly copied? You talking about a carrier that is more advanced than Ford in certain areas.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1429058756726374403

You do realize the John F Kennedy has already been launched, and the Enterprise and Doris Miller are under construction right? The Ford is also scheduled for deployment later this year. The Chinese are nowhere close to US Naval aviation capability.
 
This is a good example of how copying someone's homework doesn't mean you understand the material. The US carriers that use EM catapults are nuclear powered, meaning there is almost an unlimited amount of electrical power available and makes sense.Nuclear-powered Ford and Nimitz-class ships have much more free storage capacity so they can store more jet fuel, weapons, and so on. While the Chinese carrier is fossil fueled so it normally would have an excess amount of steam and therefore should use steam catapults instead. The EM cats require vast amounts of electricity, meaning you'll be stressing the boilers to drive generators for electricity (losing efficiency) to use the cats. This will limit the sortie rates and cause more frequent fuel replenishment (thus limiting range or station time). This carrier is far from being operational anytime soon. The Chinese do have experience with carrier operations they have been for the past 10 years. But going from a ramp style to a catapult launch system is a very large step and one they are not familiar with.
US navy has been using catapult launch for decades and are the best in the world in carrier operations. Not just in ship board operations but also in aviation operations. China's propulsion technology is still several generations behind. Still using steam turbines when a lot of newer ships are going IEP and older generations of ships using gas turbines
 
Aaahh...No. Under 'Chinese physics', everything you said above does not apply. I just acknowledged the superiority of the PLAN over the USN in everything.
 

