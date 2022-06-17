Opinion: China will have more carrier strike groups than the US has in the 2030s

This is a good example of how copying someone's homework doesn't mean you understand the material. The US carriers that use EM catapults are nuclear powered, meaning there is almost an unlimited amount of electrical power available and makes sense.Nuclear-powered Ford and Nimitz-class ships have much more free storage capacity so they can store more jet fuel, weapons, and so on. While the Chinese carrier is fossil fueled so it normally would have an excess amount of steam and therefore should use steam catapults instead. The EM cats require vast amounts of electricity, meaning you'll be stressing the boilers to drive generators for electricity (losing efficiency) to use the cats. This will limit the sortie rates and cause more frequent fuel replenishment (thus limiting range or station time). This carrier is far from being operational anytime soon. The Chinese do have experience with carrier operations they have been for the past 10 years. But going from a ramp style to a catapult launch system is a very large step and one they are not familiar with.

US navy has been using catapult launch for decades and are the best in the world in carrier operations. Not just in ship board operations but also in aviation operations. China's propulsion technology is still several generations behind. Still using steam turbines when a lot of newer ships are going IEP and older generations of ships using gas turbines