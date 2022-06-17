Opinion: China will have more carrier strike groups than the US has in the 2030s

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
While China currently have 3 carriers, they are all very new, with the first commissioned in 2012. Almost all of America's carriers are the old Nimitz class, the first of which was commissioned in 1975 and due for retirement in the next few years. Only 1 American carrier is new, a Ford class. So it makes sense in the 2030s China will have more carrier strike groups than the US, by which time China be having at least 6 carrier strike groups compared to America's 4 or 5.
