Opinion: China supports Ukraine take back Crimea from Russian control so justify China taking back Taiwan province from American control

In 2014 Russia put Crimea under Russian control. Crimea is internationally recognized as Ukrainian land. Likewise, in 1949 America put Taiwan province under American control. Taiwan province is internationally recognized as Chinese land. So, if China is to ever justify taking Taiwan province from American control through war, then that's only possible if Ukraine can take back Crimea from Russian control through war. So that's why China secretly arms Ukraine with weapons to help Ukraine back back Crimea from Russian control.




