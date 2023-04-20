Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Oct 15, 2017
If Ukraine loses Crimea, Donba and a chunk of Zapo and Kherson east of Dnipr (collectively called Taurida), then France becomes biggest country in Europe in terms of area. Macron considers himself Napoleon 2.0 and considers France a major power. To lead EU, France must have the largest area in Europe because Germany has the largest population in Europe.
@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @gambit @Viet @kingQamaR @khansaheeb @MeFishToo @Deino
