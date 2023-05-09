What's new

Opinion: China should send weapons to Ukraine to drive Russians out of Ukraine to justify driving Americans out of Taiwan province

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,908
-82
14,048
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
In 2014 Russia put Crimea under Russian control. Crimea is internationally recognized as Ukrainian land. Likewise, in 1949 America put Taiwan province under American control. Taiwan province is internationally recognized as Chinese land. So, if China is to justify taking Taiwan province from American control in war, then China must send weapons to Ukraine can take back Crimea from Russian control in war. So that's why China should send weapons to Ukraine to drive Russians out of Ukraine. Weapons like J-20 fighter jets, Type 99A tanks, HJ-12 anti tank missiles, WZ-10 attack helicopters.




