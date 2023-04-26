What's new

Opinion: China should improve relation with Ukraine

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,173
-81
13,676
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
There are 3 East Slavic countries: Ukraine, Belarus, Rus. Rus is neighbor of China. China has good relations with Belarus and Rus. Ukraine is where the Indo European languages originated. 1991 Ukraine border is only 2,800 km from China border. By comparison, Kashgar in western China is 4,200 km from Xiamen in eastern China. So it is in China's interest to improve relation with Ukraine and have all 3 East Slavic countries be lapdogs of China and dependent on China for economy. To do this, China can invest in Ukraine and have Ukraine join BRICS.




@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Opinion: China suggests to France to make Ukraine lose land
Replies
13
Views
301
redtom
R
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Zelensky and Duda announce Poland and Ukraine are 1 Nation, 1 People, 1 Leader. As close as for example between China and Russia or the US and Canada.
Replies
5
Views
349
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Zelensky gives the Xi the middle finger. Says only the 1991 border is to be accepted.
2
Replies
15
Views
123
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia to boost transporation in Taurida region with electric trains in major overhaul of the region's infrastructure
Replies
3
Views
156
jamal18
J
313ghazi
Why Ukraine may embrace China’s peace plan
Replies
14
Views
481
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom