Opinion: China should improve relation with Ukraine

There are 3 East Slavic countries: Ukraine, Belarus, Rus. Rus is neighbor of China. China has good relations with Belarus and Rus. Ukraine is where the Indo European languages originated. 1991 Ukraine border is only 2,800 km from China border. By comparison, Kashgar in western China is 4,200 km from Xiamen in eastern China. So it is in China's interest to improve relation with Ukraine and have all 3 East Slavic countries be lapdogs of China and dependent on China for economy. To do this, China can invest in Ukraine and have Ukraine join BRICS.