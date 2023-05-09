Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Some of the weapons China can send:
1. HJ-12 anti tank missiles. Russians captured a bunch of Javelin from Ukrainians. These can masquerade as reverse engineered Javelin.
2. J-16 combat jets. These are identical to Su-30 in appearance, except Chinese engines are used. These can masquerade as Su-30 in Russian air force.
3. Su-35 combat jets. China bought 24 of these from Russia. All 24 can be returned back to Russia.
4. J-11B combat jets. These are identical to Su-27 in appearance. These can masquerade as Su-27 in Russian air force.
