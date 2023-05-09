What's new

Opinion: China should clandestinely send weapons to Russia because Russia is China neighbor and therefore gets preferential treatment from China

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,914
-82
14,048
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Some of the weapons China can send:

1. HJ-12 anti tank missiles. Russians captured a bunch of Javelin from Ukrainians. These can masquerade as reverse engineered Javelin.


2. J-16 combat jets. These are identical to Su-30 in appearance, except Chinese engines are used. These can masquerade as Su-30 in Russian air force.


3. Su-35 combat jets. China bought 24 of these from Russia. All 24 can be returned back to Russia.


4. J-11B combat jets. These are identical to Su-27 in appearance. These can masquerade as Su-27 in Russian air force.










@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18 @Menthol @Dalit @PDF
 
Last edited:
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,597
-3
2,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Some of the weapons China can send:

1. HJ-12 anti tank missiles. Russians captured a bunch of Javelin from Ukrainians. These can masquerade as reverse engineered Javelin.


2. J-16 combat jets. These are identical to Su-30 in appearance, except Chinese engines are used. These can masquerade as Su-30 in Russian air force.


3. Su-35 combat jets. China bought 24 of these from Russia. All 24 can be returned back to Russia.


4. J-11B combat jets. These are identical to Su-27 in appearance. These can masquerade as Su-27 in Russian air force.










@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18 @Menthol @Dalit @PDF
Click to expand...
Lol what a repeated crap thread you have

Neighbor doesn't mean you send your top military equipment to Russia
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Poll
POLL: Should China and Russia have an island for weapons barter deal?
Replies
1
Views
196
trs2323
T
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
EU sanctions Chinese companies supplying making weapons parts to Russia
Replies
0
Views
80
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia Adds More Heavyweight Su-35 Fighters To Its Arsenal; Kiev Critiques The Warplane For Poor Survivability
Replies
0
Views
477
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
5th gen Russian Su-57 knocks 4th gen 1980s Ukrainian Su-27 right out of the sky during Iran America proxy war in Europe
Replies
2
Views
748
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China’s gold imports from Russia surge 750% in July
Replies
0
Views
226
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom