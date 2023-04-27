What's new

Opinion: China should build high speed rail to connect Luhansk and Kashgar by train travel

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Distance between Luhansk and Kashgar is not that much. Only 3068 km. By comparison, distance between LA and NYC is 3935 km. Also, there is only flat plain between Luhansk and Kashgar, which is very suitable for trains. Recently, China developed 1000 km/h maglev trains which are faster than passenger planes, and has much lower cost and much less wait time.








