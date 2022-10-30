Opinion: China should annex Donbas

When the war is over and Ukraine signs treaty ceding Donbas to Russia, Donbas is internationally recognized as Russian land. Then, in exchange for China ceding Chinese far east including Khabarovsk and Vladivostok to Russia, Russia cede Donbas to China. This way, China has good land in Europe. Donbas has 6 million people. The entire Chinese far east China gave to Russia is probably not even 6 million people. On top of that, Donbas has a lot of coal which China likes to use for electricity. What do you think? Vote in the poll above.