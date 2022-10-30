What's new

Opinion: China should annex Donbas

yes or no

  • Total voters
    1
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
25,748
-71
12,691
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
When the war is over and Ukraine signs treaty ceding Donbas to Russia, Donbas is internationally recognized as Russian land. Then, in exchange for China ceding Chinese far east including Khabarovsk and Vladivostok to Russia, Russia cede Donbas to China. This way, China has good land in Europe. Donbas has 6 million people. The entire Chinese far east China gave to Russia is probably not even 6 million people. On top of that, Donbas has a lot of coal which China likes to use for electricity. What do you think? Vote in the poll above.





@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp @Path-Finder @Meengla @VCheng @Piotr @ziaulislam @SecularNationalist @K_Bin_W @_Nabil_ @maverick1977 @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Dalit @R2D2
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Poll
Opinion: Donbas and Crimea should be ceded to Russia
Replies
14
Views
169
Primus
Primus
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Elon Musk's peace proposal for Russia and Ukraine consists of 4 points
Replies
0
Views
81
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
For the first time Russia population tops 151 million after annexing Crimea, Kherson, Donbas, making it the most populous European country
Replies
0
Views
183
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
With China's backing, Russia officially annexes Donbas, Kherson, Zaporazhia. War begins!
Replies
11
Views
244
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Donbas which is referred to as the heart of Russia is ready to rejoin Russia after Communist split in 1920
Replies
0
Views
269
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom