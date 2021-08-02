Opinion: China needs to export the software ecosystem that has been so successful inside China to the rest of the world

To combat the global domination of US software companies China needs to start exporting it's own software ecosystem to the rest of the world



Frankly I think not all people realize just how much Huawei has been damaged by the trade war, while Huawei the company itself is doing just fine mostly thanks to it's telecoms business and thanks to the internal Chinese market, however outside of China globaly the US has damaged Huawei's smartphone division to such a degree that the traders are absolutely reluctant to bringing any of the new Huawei phones because no one is buying it from them due to lack of pre-installed GMS, and not having google's apps is a dealbreaker for 99% of people outside China.



And while China is too big for one company's troubles to affect it however the US will definitely start targeting other Chinese companies one by one, their aim is to gradually reduce the Market share of Chinese companies by targeting one company at a time, so today its Huawei tomorrow its gonna be Meizu and so on till after some years all Chinese phone makers won't have access to Google's apps, this way while nowadays all other Chinese phone companies are increasing the total market share held by Chinese phone makers however once the US starts blocking GMS for other Chinese phone makers then you will see their market share going down to nothingness.



And the problem is the other Chinese companies and the government are not using any where near their full capabilities to address this issue, so take Baidu maps just for example, why the **** isn't Baidu maps pre-installed on Chinese phones that are shipped globaly? Just update the interface so that it supports all other languages and have it pre-installed on all Chinese phones (in addition to the existing Google maps), this way in a short period you will have hundreds of millions of people worldwide using Baidu so that in the future if the US trys to block Google's apps (in this case Google maps) in Chinese phones people outside China would already be fully accustomed and used to having Baidu maps instead of that of Google.



Another example is Bilibili (I guess the Chinese equivalent of youtube), I installed their app a while ago but it's all in Chinese! why doesn't bilibili have a separate global version of Bilibili (like what Douyin did) and have it pre-installed on all Chinese phones, if they did that I'm %100 sure it would be as much of a success (or more) as is Tiktok this way foreign costumers would be used to having the Chinese youtube that is bilibili.



Ofcourse it's not just bilibili and baidu , I believe that China needs to export the entire ecosystem of sofware that they currently have in China to the rest of the world, Chinese software companies need to start going global instead of remaining sheltered in China because they need to start getting foreigners addicted to the Chinese software ecosystem the same way people nowadays are addicted to that of America.

This way if America threatens to ban American software on Chinese phones China could threaten to retaliate by banning Chinese software on American phones. And at that point if a complete software decoupling happens between China and the US China's share in the global market won't be affected.