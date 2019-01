Opinion: China is fine, Trump should focus on America

the trade tensions launched by the U.S. did not hurt China much but hurt the U.S. badly.

in 2018, Chinese exports to the U.S. grew by 11.3 percent, faster than its exports to the world. Its imports from the U.S., however, grew by a meager 0.7 percent.

The latest IMF estimate put U.S. GDP growth at 2.5 percent for 2019 (compared to 2.9 percent in 2018), and 1.8 percent in 2020.