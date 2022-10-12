What's new

Opinion: China has good wife. America has bad wife.

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
25,341
-69
12,370
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Wife should be beneficial. Ukraine is all cost no profit. Russia has 4 times the population of Ukraine pre war. China's wife is Russia. America's wife is Ukraine. China has good wife. America has bad wife. Ukraine costs America hundreds of billions a year for no return. Ukraine is a basket case wife. A black hole wife. On the other hand, Russia is profitable with big population = big market and lots of natural resources.






@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp @Path-Finder @Meengla @VCheng @Piotr @ziaulislam @SecularNationalist @K_Bin_W @_Nabil_
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
New Cold War in Europe: China + Russia + Iran versus America + Britain + Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
139
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Opinion: Russia is more democratic than Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
41
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Elon Musk proposes Russia Ukraine peace deal. Russia ignores
Replies
3
Views
86
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
An Anglo male who has been fighting in Ukraine for Anglo global domination has been seriously wounded
Replies
4
Views
168
BHAN85
BHAN85
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Opinion: Now is good opportunity for Chinese to immigrate to Russia
Replies
7
Views
67
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom