Opinion: China goes on a shopping spree

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the world's only, and probably also the first large-scale import fair.

We, as the largest trading nation in the world, can't only export our way to prosperity. And today, we are opening our doors, and opening our wallets.

Not to disappoint them, the Chinese government has mobilized 150,000 buyers organized in 39 purchase groups in 600 categories of goods from over 100,000 major companies from all the provinces in China to attend the CIIE.

if each one of us spends an extra 24 bucks a month. Big deal!