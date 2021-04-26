What's new

Opinion: CCP’s Troll Soldiers Attempt to Hijack Virtual Geneva Forum 2020

denel

denel

These are eye opening articles; we all need to pay attention to the action by the state paid actors on this and other platforms.

Opinion: CCP's Troll Soldiers Attempt to Hijack Virtual Geneva Forum 2020 - Phayul

Phayul.com is one of the most popular & successful Tibetan news website in English. With daily readers touching over 12,500 and still growing. It features news and views on Tibet.
The Accelerationists: The Chinese Kids Who Plan to Blow Up the Party by Egging It On

From the author: "One of their tactics is to swamp official tip lines with reports of minor or even made-up misbehaviors: song lyrics that could be interpreted as unpatriotic, or video games that allow players to break the law. The idea is to break the Party by forcing it to enforce all of its...
